Choupo-Moting and the New York Red Bulls host Atlanta United

Atlanta United FC (4-7-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (7-6-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -108, Atlanta United FC +266, Draw +262; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting leads the New York Red Bulls into a matchup with Atlanta United after scoring two goals against Charlotte FC.
The Red Bulls are 5-5-3 against Eastern Conference teams. The Red Bulls are fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 19 goals.
United is 4-7-2 in Eastern Conference games. United has a 4-0-0 record in games it records more than two goals.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Choupo-Moting has scored nine goals for the Red Bulls. Mohammed Sofo has three goals over the last 10 games.
Emmanuel Latte Lath has five goals and one assist for United. Jamal Thiare has three goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 5-4-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Roald Mitchell (injured), Marcelo Morales (injured), Dylan Nealis (injured), Felipe Carballo (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).
United: Brooks Lennon (injured), Tristan Muyumba (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
