Chipper Jones and Marquis Grissom to manage in All-Star Futures Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and Marquis Grissom will be managers for the All-Star Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Jones will head the NL team and Grissom the AL team, Major League Baseball said Monday. Players for the game are drawn from affiliates of the 30 MLB clubs.

Jones was an eight-time All-Star third baseman who spent his entire career with Atlanta, hitting .303 with 468 homers and 1,623 RBIs from 1993-2012. He won a World Series title in 1995 and earned election to the Hall of Fame on his first ballot appearance in 2018.