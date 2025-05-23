Chief Justice agrees to pause court orders requiring DOGE to turn over records about its operation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts agreed Friday to temporarily pause orders that would require Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency to publicly disclose information about its operations.

The order came after the Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court in a lawsuit filed against DOGE by a government watchdog group.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington argues that DOGE, which has been central to President Donald Trump’s push to remake the government, is a federal agency and must be subject to the Freedom of Information Act.