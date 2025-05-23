Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Chief Justice agrees to pause court orders requiring DOGE to turn over records about its operation

Chief Justice John Roberts is agreeing to temporarily pause orders that would require Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to publicly disclose information about its operations
Elon Musk flashes his t-shirt that reads "DOGE" to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Elon Musk flashes his t-shirt that reads "DOGE" to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts agreed Friday to temporarily pause orders that would require Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency to publicly disclose information about its operations.

The order came after the Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court in a lawsuit filed against DOGE by a government watchdog group.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington argues that DOGE, which has been central to President Donald Trump’s push to remake the government, is a federal agency and must be subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

But the Trump administration says DOGE is just a presidential advisory body aimed at rooting out waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government, which would make it exempt from requests for documents under FOIA.

CREW sued in February, claiming that DOGE “wields shockingly broad power” with no transparency about its actions. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper found that its role is likely more than just advisory, noting claims in helping to shutter USAID and cut billions of dollars in government contracts.

Cooper had ordered DOGE to turn over documents and have acting DOGE administrator Amy Gleason answer questions under oath by June 13.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer called Cooper’s orders “extraordinarily overbroad and intrusive."

The case is the latest in a string of emergency appeals taken to the Supreme Court after lower courts have blocked parts of Trump’s sweeping agenda.

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to block watchdog access to DOGE documents

Institute of Peace reclaims its headquarters after court win over Musk's cost-cutting team

OPINION

Jamie Dupree: DOGE cuts suddenly run out of steam

Republicans in Washington embraced the cuts made by Elon Musk and his DOGE team. But Congress still hasn't turned those savings into law.

The Latest

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. prepares to hit during batting practice before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Braves activate Ronald Acuña Jr. from injured list almost 1 year after ACL injury to left knee

10m ago

Privacy and hunger groups sue over USDA attempt to collect personal data of SNAP recipients

13m ago

McTominay and Lukaku goals lead Napoli to Serie A title and Conte's fourth crown

14m ago

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.