Chelsea beats Real Betis 4-1 to win Conference League and complete set of UEFA titles

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Chelsea produced an impressive second-half rally to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the Conference League final on Wednesday and become the first team to have all four of UEFA’s club competitions in its trophy collection.

All of Chelsea’s goals came after halftime, with Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson converting pinpoint crosses from Cole Palmer in the 65th and 70th minutes, respectively, before Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo added more goals to complete the English team’s stirring fightback in Wroclaw, Poland.

Playing in its first European final, Betis went ahead through Abdessamad Ezzalzouli’s goal in the ninth minute but faded in the second half as Chelsea's strength off the bench showed.