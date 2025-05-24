Ceremony honors late photographer Sebastião Salgado

REIMS, France (AP) — A mourning ceremony was held Saturday in Reims in eastern France to honor Sebastião Salgado, the celebrated Brazilian photographer and environmentalist who died Friday at 81.

As his widow, Lélia Wanick Salgado, and their sons, Juliano and Rodrigo, attended the opening of an art exhibition featuring the work of Rodrigo, the gathering turned into a tribute to the late artist.

“There are so many things I remember about Sebastiõ," said Salgado's widow. "He was a very lively person. He loved life.”