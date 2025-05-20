Castle a unanimous All-Rookie first team pick, joined on team by Risacher, Wells, Edey and Sarr

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephon Castle gets one more accolade from his rookie season: The San Antonio guard was the only unanimous first-team selection on the All-Rookie team.

Castle — the league’s rookie of the year — was the only player to get first team votes from all 100 members of the global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who cast ballots to decide most of the NBA’s annual awards.

He was joined on the first team by Atlanta’s Zaccharie Risacher (who was one vote away from unanimous status), Memphis teammates Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey, and Washington’s Alex Sarr.