Castle a unanimous All-Rookie first team pick, joined on team by Risacher, Wells, Edey and Sarr

Stephon Castle gets one more accolade from his rookie season: The San Antonio guard was the only unanimous first-team selection on the All-Rookie team
FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, left, throws a pass over Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

20 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephon Castle gets one more accolade from his rookie season: The San Antonio guard was the only unanimous first-team selection on the All-Rookie team.

Castle — the league’s rookie of the year — was the only player to get first team votes from all 100 members of the global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who cast ballots to decide most of the NBA’s annual awards.

He was joined on the first team by Atlanta’s Zaccharie Risacher (who was one vote away from unanimous status), Memphis teammates Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey, and Washington’s Alex Sarr.

The second-team selections were Miami’s Kel’el Ware, Chicago’s Matas Buzelis, New Orleans’ Yves Missi, Portland’s Donovan Clingan and Washington’s Bub Carrington.

Edey (73 first-team votes, 27 second-team votes) joined Castle and Risacher as the only players to appear somewhere on all 100 ballots. Wells was on 99 ballots, Sarr was on 96 and Ware was on 94.

Utah’s Isaiah Collier was one point shy of tying Carrington for the final spot on the second team.

Others receiving votes included Utah’s Kyle Filipowski, Detroit’s Ron Holland II, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Dalton Knecht, Phoenix’s Ryan Dunn, Philadelphia’s Jared McCain, Golden State’s Quinten Post, Toronto’s Jamal Shead, Orlando’s Tristan da Silva, Minnesota’s Rob Dillingham, Philadelphia’s Justin Edwards, Washington’s Kyshawn George and Houston’s Reed Sheppard.

