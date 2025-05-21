Cardi B will receive prestigious award from music industry group ASCAP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B is no stranger to ASCAP accolades with another prestigious honor soon to join her trophy case.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said Wednesday that Cardi B will receive the Voice of the Culture Award. She'll be honored at ASCAP's invite-only event celebrating the top hip-hop, R&B and gospel songwriters on June 8 in Los Angeles.

“Being recognized for the impact my songs have had on the culture means everything to me,” Cardi B said in a statement. “I’ve always wanted my platform and my music to stay true to who I am and inspire others to do the same, so this honor is especially meaningful.”