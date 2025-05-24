Nation & World News
Cannes, with the lights back on after outage, prepares to award the Palme d'Or

The Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony got underway Saturday after a major power outage struck southeastern France due to what police suspected as arson
Elle Fanning, left, and Joachim Trier pose for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/Invision/AP

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/Invision/AP

Elle Fanning, left, and Joachim Trier pose for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

The Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony got underway Saturday after a major power outage struck southeastern France due to what police suspected as arson.

The ceremony and the awarding of the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, remained as scheduled during the hours-long outage due to an alternative power supply. But a few hours before stars began streaming down the red carpet, power was restored in Cannes.

Laurent Hottiaux, the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes department, condemned “serious acts of damage to electrical infrastructures”

But as stars including Jane Fonda, Cate Blanchett and Elle Fanning arrived on the red carpet, and attention turned to who might win the Palme d'Or.

The Grand Prix award went to Joachim Trier’s family drama, "Sentimental Value."

Kleber Mendonça Filho won the best director award for the Brazilian political thriller “The Secret Agent.”

The jury prize went to two films: the Morocco-set “Sirât” and the generation-spanning German drama “Sound of Falling.”

Also among the winners Saturday were best actress for Nadia Melliti in “The Little Sister” and best actor for Wagner Moura for his starring role in "The Secret Agent.” A special prize was given to Bi Gan’s sci-fi film “Resurrection.”

One of the big questions heading into the ceremony was whether Neon could extend one of the most unprecedented streaks in movies. The past five winners in Cannes have all been released by the indie distributor, including last year's victor and eventual best-picture Oscar winner, "Anora."

On Saturday, Neon could make it six in a row, adding to its Palmes for “Parasite,” “Titane,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Anatomy of a Fall" and “Anora.” As far-fetched as that might sound, it might even be likely.

Four of the most widely acclaimed film of the festival — Trier's "Sentimental Value," Jafar Panahi's revenge thriller "It Was Just an Accident," Filho's "The Secret Agent" and Óliver Laxe's desert road trip "Sirât" — will be distributed in the U.S. by Neon.

No one knows which way the nine-member jury headed by Juliette Binoche might vote. Their deliberations are done privately, and there are several other films seen as contenders. But critical reception is often a decent guide to what's in the mix at Cannes.

Other films will strong support include Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Logznitsa's period drama "Two Prosecutors"; Richard Linklater's New Wave ode "Nouvelle Vague"; and Spanish filmmaker Carla Simón's personal coastal tale "Romeria."

Saturday's ceremony brings to a close a 78th Cannes Film Festival where geopolitics cast a long shadow, both on screen and off. Shortly before the French Riviera extravaganza, which is also the world's largest movie market, U.S. President Donald Trump floated the idea of a 100% tariff on movies made overseas.

Most filmmakers responded with a shrug, calling the plan illogical. "Can you hold up the movie in customs? It doesn't ship that way," said Wes Anderson, who premiered his latest, "The Phoenician Scheme" at the festival.

That was one of the top American films in Cannes, along with Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest," the Christopher McQuarrie-Tom Cruise actioner "Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning" and Ari Aster's "Eddington."

___

Jake Coyle has covered the Cannes Film Festival since 2012. He's seen approximately 40 films at this year's festival and is reporting on what stands out.

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival

Jane Fonda poses for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/Invision/AP

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/Invision/AP

Elle Fanning poses for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

John C. Reilly, left, and Alison Dickey pose for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

Renate Reinsve poses for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Cate Blanchett poses for photographers during the awards ceremony red carpet at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/Invision/AP

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/Invision/AP

Renate Reinsve poses for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Die, My Love' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Director Jafer Panahi poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'It Was Just an Accident' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Sergi Lopez, from left, Bruno Nunez, and director Oliver Laxe pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Sirat' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/Invision/AP

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/Invision/AP

