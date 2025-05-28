Brazilian nuns go viral after beatboxing on Catholic TV

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two Brazilian nuns have gone viral after dropping an impromptu beatbox and dance session during a Catholic television program.

Sisters Marizele Cassiano and Marisa de Paula, members of the "Copiosa Redenção" congregation, were talking about a vocational retreat on Brazil's Pai Eterno — Eternal Father — TV channel when they brought up a song about being called to the religious life.

The duo stood up and launched into a routine complete with singing, beatbox and dance moves. Then the presenter, Deacon Giovani Bastos, joined in, matching Sister de Paula’s moves in a performance that's now been seen by millions on social media in Brazil and abroad.