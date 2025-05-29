Braves right-hander A.J. Smith-Shawver hurts elbow and manager Brian Snitker says doesn't look good

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Atlanta rookie right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver left Thursday's 5–4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in a doubleheader opener with a strained right elbow, appearing to say "pop" toward manager Brian Snitker after a third-inning pitch to Trea Turner.

The 22-year-old right-hander gave up a go-ahead, two-run homer to Rafael Marchán, then took a 96.6 mph line drive off his right ankle on a a ball hit by Bryson Stott with one out.

Smith-Shawver threw a warmup pitch and stayed in the game, then left after wincing while allowing a flyout to Trea Turner on the fourth pitch of the at-bat.