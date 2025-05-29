Georgia News
Braves right-hander A.J. Smith-Shawver hurts elbow and manager Brian Snitker says doesn't look good

Atlanta rookie right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver left a 5–4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in a doubleheader opener with a strained right elbow, appearing to say “pop” toward manager Brian Snitker after a third-inning pitch to Trea Turner
Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver walks to the dugout after being pulled during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO – Associated Press
1 hour ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Atlanta rookie right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver left Thursday's 5–4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in a doubleheader opener with a strained right elbow, appearing to say "pop" toward manager Brian Snitker after a third-inning pitch to Trea Turner.

The 22-year-old right-hander gave up a go-ahead, two-run homer to Rafael Marchán, then took a 96.6 mph line drive off his right ankle on a a ball hit by Bryson Stott with one out.

Smith-Shawver threw a warmup pitch and stayed in the game, then left after wincing while allowing a flyout to Trea Turner on the fourth pitch of the at-bat.

“It doesn't look good,” Snitker said between games.

Smith-Shawver was placed on the 15-day injured list between games, and Snitker said the pitcher was returning to Atlanta.

Smith-Shawver shook his arm twice after starting Turner with a 95.9 mph fastball that was low — well below the 99.6 mph pitch he threw to Turner for a first-inning groundout on his seventh offering of the game.

After Smith-Shawver made a pickoff attempt, Turner fouled off a 94.7 mph fastball, took an inside splitter and flied out to the left-field warning track on a 94.2 mph fastball.

After the pitcher looked toward the dugout, Snitker and assistant athletic trainer Jeff Steveson went to the mound. Smith-Shawver appeared to say “pop” during his conversation with Snitker. Scott Blewett then relieved.

Smith-Shawver is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in nine starts and 44 1/3 innings, striking out 42 and walking 21.

Right-hander Michael Petersen was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver pitches during the second inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver pitches during the second inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/AP)

Credit: AP

Placeholder Image

