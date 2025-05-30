Braves RHP AJ Smith-Shawver diagnosed with torn UCL, moved to 60-day injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves rookie right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver has a torn UCL in his pitching elbow and will miss the rest of the season and likely the start of 2026.
Smith-Shawver left Thursday's 5–4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in a doubleheader opener and said he felt a "pop." The 22-year-old was initially placed on the 15-day injured list before being moved to the 60-day IL on Friday.
“(His evaluation) showed a tear on his imaging,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Friday before Atlanta opened a three-game series against Boston. “He’ll consult with the physicians or doctors and they’ll decide what the next step is.”
Snitker said he didn't know if Smith-Shawver would need Tommy John surgery.
On Thursday, Smith-Shawver appeared to say “pop” toward Snitker after a third-inning pitch to Trea Turner. He gave up a go-ahead, two-run homer to Rafael Marchán, then took a 96.6 mph line drive off his right ankle on a a ball hit by Bryson Stott with one out.
Smith-Shawver threw a warmup pitch and stayed in the game, then left after wincing while allowing a flyout to Turner on the fourth pitch of the at-bat.
Smith-Shawver is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in nine starts and 44 1/3 innings, striking out 42 and walking 21.
“It's tough for all (young pitchers) when it happens,” Snitker said. “Especially where he was, feeling good about himself and throwing good.”
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Credit: Matt Slocum/AP
Credit: Matt Slocum/AP
Keep Reading
Credit: Matt Slocum/AP
AJ Smith-Shawver suffers torn UCL, out rest of season
The team placed the starting pitcher on the 60-day injured list after he was injured in the third inning of Thursday’s first game of a doubleheader at Philadelphia.
Braves might have lost AJ Smith-Shawver for the year during doubleheader split with Phillies
Pitcher left the game after feeling a pop in his elbow.
Featured
Credit: Dan Anderson/AP
Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn
The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.
A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.
Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.
South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference
Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.