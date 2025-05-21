Georgia News
Georgia News

Braves, Nats rained out; split doubleheader set for Sept. 16

The Atlanta Braves’ game Wednesday at the Washington Nationals was rained out and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 16 as the middle two games of a four-game series
The tarp covers the infield at Nationals Park before the baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves was postponed because of the weather, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The tarp covers the infield at Nationals Park before the baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves was postponed because of the weather, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' game Wednesday at the Washington Nationals was rained out and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 16 as the middle two games of a four-game series.

The game was called shortly before 5 p.m. There was light precipitation at the time and heavier rain was forecast for the evening.

Atlanta rookie right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2) was scheduled to start Wednesday against Nationals righty Trevor Williams (2-5).

The Nationals will have to wait to attempt to extend their season-best four-game winning streak after defeating Atlanta 5-3 in Tuesday's series opener.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Washington Nationals' José Tena (8) gets a base hit in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kathryn Skeean)

Credit: AP

Wood drives in go-ahead run in 8th as Nationals end 7-game skid with 5-4 comeback win over Braves

Braves lose three-run lead late in 5-4 loss to Nationals

Braves vs. Nationals on Wednesday postponed because of rain

After losing the series opener on Monday, the Atlanta Braves were hoping to bounce back with budding youngster AJ Smith-Shawver on the mound Wednesday.

2h ago

The Latest

Ximena Arias-Cristobal was detained for a traffic violation and then transferred to Stewart Detention Center. (GoFundMe/Hannah Jones)

Dalton college student arrested by ICE is granted bond

Long-shuttered homeless shelter reopens in Gwinnett County

Nationals bring 1-0 series advantage over Braves into game 2

Featured

Boaters and jet skiers are seen on a busy summer afternoon at Lake Lanier, June 9, 2024. Many parks on Lake Lanier will be closed over Memorial Weekend and beyond because of federal budget cuts. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend

At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.

This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt

Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.

Georgia Tech student’s killing was ‘targeted act,’ police say

Officials have video of possibly armed ‘person of interest’ in victim’s hallway at off-campus housing.