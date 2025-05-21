Braves, Nats rained out; split doubleheader set for Sept. 16

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' game Wednesday at the Washington Nationals was rained out and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 16 as the middle two games of a four-game series.
The game was called shortly before 5 p.m. There was light precipitation at the time and heavier rain was forecast for the evening.
Atlanta rookie right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2) was scheduled to start Wednesday against Nationals righty Trevor Williams (2-5).
The Nationals will have to wait to attempt to extend their season-best four-game winning streak after defeating Atlanta 5-3 in Tuesday's series opener.
