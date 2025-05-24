Georgia News
Georgia News

Braves head into matchup against the Padres on losing streak

The Atlanta Braves will try to break a three-game skid when they play the San Diego Padres
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

San Diego Padres (28-21, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (24-26, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (4-2, 2.59 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (2-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Braves +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves look to stop a three-game skid when they take on the San Diego Padres.

Atlanta has a 24-26 record overall and a 15-8 record in home games. The Braves have hit 54 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

San Diego is 12-13 in road games and 28-21 overall. The Padres have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

The teams square off Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has six doubles and five home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 13 for 41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 20 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Gavin Sheets is 9 for 39 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .280 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, left, rounds third base after hitting a home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Machado homers in 9th as Padres overcome Acuña's dramatic return, beat Braves 2-1 to end 6-game skid

Braves fall to Padres despite Ronald Acuña Jr.’s dramatic 1st-inning home run

Rosario's pinch-hit single in 10th lifts Nationals to 8-7 win over Braves

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Atlanta United hosts Cincinnati in Eastern Conference play

2h ago

Machado homers in 9th as Padres overcome Acuña's dramatic return, beat Braves 2-1 to end 6-game skid

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.