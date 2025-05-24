Braves head into matchup against the Padres on losing streak

San Diego Padres (28-21, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (24-26, third in the NL East)
Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (4-2, 2.59 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (2-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Braves +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves look to stop a three-game skid when they take on the San Diego Padres.
Atlanta has a 24-26 record overall and a 15-8 record in home games. The Braves have hit 54 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.
San Diego is 12-13 in road games and 28-21 overall. The Padres have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.
The teams square off Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 5-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has six doubles and five home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 13 for 41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.
Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 20 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Gavin Sheets is 9 for 39 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .280 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs
Padres: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 27 runs
INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)
Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
