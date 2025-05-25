Georgia News
Braves and Padres play to decide series winner

The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago

San Diego Padres (28-22, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-26, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (1-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (3-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -139, Padres +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has a 25-26 record overall and a 16-8 record at home. Braves hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Diego has a 28-22 record overall and a 12-14 record in road games. The Padres are 19-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Padres are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has six doubles, five home runs and 18 RBIs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 13 for 42 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 12 home runs, 20 walks and 27 RBIs while hitting .283 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 12 for 40 with four doubles, a triple and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .287 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Padres: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael King: day-to-day (shoulder), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, left, rounds third base after hitting a home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Machado homers in 9th as Padres overcome Acuña's dramatic return, beat Braves 2-1 to end 6-game skid

Braves fall to Padres despite Ronald Acuña Jr.'s dramatic 1st-inning home run

Rosario's pinch-hit single in 10th lifts Nationals to 8-7 win over Braves

Placeholder Image

Connecticut plays Atlanta after Mabrey's 22-point showing

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday's Georgia Cash 3 Night

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.