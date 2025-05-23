Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Braves activate Ronald Acuña Jr. from injured list almost 1 year after ACL injury to left knee

Ronald Acuña Jr. has been activated from the injured list by the Atlanta Braves, almost one year after he tore the ACL in his left knee
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. stands in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, on Aug. 17, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. stands in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, on Aug. 17, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. was activated from the injured list by the Atlanta Braves on Friday, almost one year after he tore the ACL in his left knee.

The Braves announced the move before Friday night's game against the San Diego Padres. Infielder Orlando Arcia, a 2023 All-Star, was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for Acuña, who was expected to hit leadoff and start in right field.

Braves manager Brian Snitker announced after Thursday night's 8-7 loss at Washington that Acuña would make his season debut on Friday night.

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, hurt his left knee last May 26 and had surgery on June 6. He played six games in the minors on a rehab assignment, going 6 for 15 with two home runs. He was scratched before Thursday night's game for Triple-A Gwinnett as the team made plans for him to join the Atlanta roster.

Acuña played in only 49 games last season, batting .250 with four homers, 15 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a .716 OPS.

He was a unanimous winner of the NL MVP award in 2023 when he hit .336 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and a league-leading 1.012 OPS. Acuña also stole 73 bases that year to become the only player with 40 homers and 70 steals in one season.

Arcia, 30, was a 2023 NL All-Star when he hit .264 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs. Arcia lost his starting job due to an inability to compensate at the plate while suffering a defensive decline. He hit only .194 in 31 at-bats this season.

Nick Allen has taken over as the starting shortstop.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. stands in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, on Aug. 17, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

Credit: AP

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. to return Friday from left knee injury

Ronald Acuña will return to Braves on Friday

Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who’s been working his way back from a left ACL tear suffered last May, is expected to rejoin the Braves in the coming days.

Ronald Acuña Jr. homers as Atlanta return draws closer

The Latest

Trader Robert Oswald, right, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

Trump's latest tariff threats knock Wall Street, European stocks and Apple lower

6m ago

Kim Kardashian's robbers found guilty in Paris but won't face prison time

8m ago

Sanction on Harvard's foreign students strikes at the heart of the university's global allure

9m ago

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.