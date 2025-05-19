Braves activate right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider from the injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves reinstated right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider from the injured list on Monday.

Strider, a former Major League Baseball strikeouts leader in 2023, has made only one start this season because of a right hamstring injury that occurred during a warm-up session in mid-April.

Strider's next start will be just his fourth since the beginning of the 2024 season. He was limited to two starts in 2024 by elbow surgery to repair an ulnar collateral ligament injury.