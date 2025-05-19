Braves activate right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider from the injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves reinstated right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider from the injured list on Monday.
Strider, a former Major League Baseball strikeouts leader in 2023, has made only one start this season because of a right hamstring injury that occurred during a warm-up session in mid-April.
Strider's next start will be just his fourth since the beginning of the 2024 season. He was limited to two starts in 2024 by elbow surgery to repair an ulnar collateral ligament injury.
He made his first start in a year on April 16, a 3-1 loss at Toronto, before hurting his hamstring. He pitched a simulated game last week, after which he said he felt ready to return.
The Braves were off on Monday and next play on Tuesday against the Nationals in Washington.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
With Strider returning next week, Braves make anticipated roster decision
Atlanta hasn’t decided yet, but pitcher will start Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday in Washington.
Ronald Acuña Jr., Spencer Strider take significant steps toward returning to Braves
The Atlanta Braves really need some help after stumbling into a 19-21 record over their first 40 games. Some assistance appears to be on its way.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long
Facing blowback over rising bills, Georgia Power has reached a deal with the Public Service Commission’s public interest staff to avoid rate increases in most cases.
Cobb Galleria Specialty Shops to close after nearly 45 years
The Cobb Galleria Centre once featured one of metro Atlanta’s premiere malls at its peak. That chapter will soon end.
Public schools must step up their safety plans. Georgia Tech provides a model.
In the aftermath of the shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia will require schools to create safety plans. Georgia Tech's police department could provide a model.