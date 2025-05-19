Georgia News
Georgia News

Braves activate right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider from the injured list

The Atlanta Braves have reinstated right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider from the injured list
FILE - Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (99) delivers in the first inning of baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (99) delivers in the first inning of baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves reinstated right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider from the injured list on Monday.

Strider, a former Major League Baseball strikeouts leader in 2023, has made only one start this season because of a right hamstring injury that occurred during a warm-up session in mid-April.

Strider's next start will be just his fourth since the beginning of the 2024 season. He was limited to two starts in 2024 by elbow surgery to repair an ulnar collateral ligament injury.

He made his first start in a year on April 16, a 3-1 loss at Toronto, before hurting his hamstring. He pitched a simulated game last week, after which he said he felt ready to return.

The Braves were off on Monday and next play on Tuesday against the Nationals in Washington.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Braves are facing surplus of starters as Smith-Shawver emerges and Strider is ready to come off IL

With Strider returning next week, Braves make anticipated roster decision

Atlanta hasn’t decided yet, but pitcher will start Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday in Washington.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Spencer Strider take significant steps toward returning to Braves

The Atlanta Braves really need some help after stumbling into a 19-21 record over their first 40 games. Some assistance appears to be on its way.

The Latest

FILE - Cooling tower's three, left, and four are seen at the nuclear reactor facility at the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Waynesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, file)

Credit: AP

Georgia Power agrees to hold rates steady, but that doesn't include hurricane recovery costs

27m ago

Chipper Jones and Marquis Grissom to manage in All-Star Futures Game

College baseball notebook: Georgia Tech, Oregon, West Virginia, Texas top seeds in power conferences

Featured

Cooling towers for Units 3 and 4 are seen at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co., in east Georgia's Burke County, May 29, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long

Facing blowback over rising bills, Georgia Power has reached a deal with the Public Service Commission’s public interest staff to avoid rate increases in most cases.

Cobb Galleria Specialty Shops to close after nearly 45 years

The Cobb Galleria Centre once featured one of metro Atlanta’s premiere malls at its peak. That chapter will soon end.

Public schools must step up their safety plans. Georgia Tech provides a model.

In the aftermath of the shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia will require schools to create safety plans. Georgia Tech's police department could provide a model.