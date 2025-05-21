Bitcoin hits new price highs as crypto industry scores wins

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high as the world's most popular cryptocurrency reached price levels not seen since President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The digital asset traded above $109,400 Wednesday morning, a huge increase from recent lows of about $75,000 last month.

Several other cryptocurrencies have seen similar large gains in recent days. That includes Trump’s official meme coins, which have jumped up about 75% in the last month. The president is set to have dinner Thursday with some of the meme coins’ biggest investors, a move that’s drawn intense criticism from some Democrats who say that Trump is improperly using the power of the presidency to boost his personal wealth.