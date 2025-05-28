Bear attack leaves woman in critical condition in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A woman was in critical condition on Wednesday after a bear attack in a forested area outside Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana, police said.

The attack on Tuesday occurred at the edge of the forest in Skofljica, some 10 kilometers (6 miles) southeast of the capital, police said.

The bear retreated into the forest after the attack and police have advised Skofljica residents to stay away and be cautious.