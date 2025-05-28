Nation & World News
Bear attack leaves woman in critical condition in Slovenia

A woman is in critical condition after a bear attacked her in a forested area outside Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana
40 minutes ago

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A woman was in critical condition on Wednesday after a bear attack in a forested area outside Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana, police said.

The attack on Tuesday occurred at the edge of the forest in Skofljica, some 10 kilometers (6 miles) southeast of the capital, police said.

The bear retreated into the forest after the attack and police have advised Skofljica residents to stay away and be cautious.

The incident came just days after authorities approved the culling of 206 brown bears, whose population in the area has grown to around 1,000 bears.

The small Alpine nation of just over 2 million people is widely forested with many protected nature zones. Authorities occasionally approve bear or wolf culls despite strong opposition from animal rights groups.

Two bear attacks on people were recorded in 2022, according to Slovenia’s official STA news agency.

