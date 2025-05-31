Georgia News
Georgia News

Authorities investigating death after burnt body found on Stone Mountain near Atlanta

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose burnt body was found near the top of Stone Mountain outside Atlanta
20 minutes ago

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of man whose burnt body was found near the top of Stone Mountain outside Atlanta Saturday morning.

The body was found near the top of the mountain after a hiker who discovered it called 911, Stone Mountain Park Police spokesperson John Bankhead said. The hiker did not leave their contact information with dispatchers, Bankhead said.

Bankhead described the body as an adult male, likely in their 20s or 30s. The body was not found on the paths hikers use for climbing up the mountain.

“It's in an area not too many people go,” he said.

The death is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The body has been taken to the DeKalb County medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

Stone Mountain is outside Atlanta and features a giant carving of Confederate leaders Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson on its northern face.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The body was found under an overhang in a wooded area near the top of Stone Mountain, a park police official said. (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)

Credit: Steven Bridges

Burned body found near top of Stone Mountain

A burned body was found Saturday morning near the top of Stone Mountain, a park police official confirmed. A hiker called 911 shortly before 8:20 a.m. after spotting the body.

The Supreme Court rejects a plea to block a copper mine on land in Arizona that's sacred to Apaches

A 700-pound boulder pins Alaska man face-down in a glacier creek for three hours

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Kollin Ritchie hits 2 of Oklahoma State's 7 home runs and the Cowboys beat Binghamton 13-5

1h ago

Red Sox place Liam Hendriks on the injured list, recall Nick Burdi from Triple-A Worcester

1h ago

AP PHOTOS: The Black hair industry imports products from China. Here's what tariffs mean

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.