Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger ask for trial delay, citing in part publicity around the case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students have asked that his trial be delayed, citing in part a recent NBC "Dateline" special that they called prejudicial toward Bryan Kohberger and a need for additional time to prepare his defense.

The filing dated Tuesday said moving forward with an August trial would infringe upon Kohberger’s constitutional rights. It said attorneys need more time to review discovery, complete investigations and prepare for trial.

There was no immediate ruling on the request, which comes days after the judge overseeing the case, Fourth District Judge Steven Hippler, said he wanted to identify anyone who may have violated a gag order by leaking information from the investigation to news organizations or anyone else not directly involved with the case.