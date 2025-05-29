Atlanta United rallies for 3-2 victory to end Orlando City's 12-match unbeaten streak

Thiaré found the net for the third time this season — subbing in for Emmanuel Latte Lath in the 68th minute.

Miranchuk scored unassisted in the 19th minute to tie it 1-1. He has two goals and two assists. Miranchuk totaled three goals in nine appearances last season — his first in the league.

Ramiro Enrique — starting for the third time in 13 appearances this season — scored unassisted in the 32nd minute to give Orlando City a 2-1 lead at halftime. It was his second goal after netting a career-high eight last year.

Brad Guzan finished with four saves in his club-record 250th career appearance for Atlanta United (4-7-5).

Pedro Gallese saved two shots for Orlando City (7-3-6) at the end of a 6-0-6 stretch. The club's last loss was a 2-1 road defeat to New York City FC on March 8. Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-0 at home to close out April.

Orlando City will host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Atlanta United travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

