Georgia News

Atlanta United hosts Cincinnati in Eastern Conference play

Atlanta United and Cincinnati square off in a conference matchup
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

FC Cincinnati (9-3-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-7-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +142, FC Cincinnati +165, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits Atlanta United in Eastern Conference play.

United is 2-7-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. United ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference drawing 66 corner kicks, averaging 4.7 per game.

Cincinnati is 6-3-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Cincinnati is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up 15 goals.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Latte Lath has five goals and one assist for United. Miguel Angel Almiron Rejala has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Kevin Denkey has scored eight goals for Cincinnati. Evander has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 1-5-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 7-1-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Stian Gregersen (injured).

Cincinnati: Luca Orellano (injured), Matt Miazga (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The way Atlanta United is playing is " not even close to a gold standard," manager Ronny Deila said.

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, left, rounds third base after hitting a home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Machado homers in 9th as Padres overcome Acuña's dramatic return, beat Braves 2-1 to end 6-game skid

1h ago

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.