At least 88 people dead after floods submerge market town in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least 88 people have been confirmed dead after floods submerged Mokwa, a market town in Nigeria’s Niger State, on Thursday, an official said.

Husseini Isah, head of the operations office in Minna, capital of Niger State, said that many more are still at risk, with rescue efforts underway on Friday. Earlier reports said at least 20 died.

“The number keeps rising,” Isah told The Associated Press. “But at the last count, 88 bodies have been recovered.”