Nation & World News
Nation & World News

At least 5 dead and 19 injured in chemical plant explosion in China, CCTV reports

At least five people have died and 19 were injured in a chemical plant explosion in eastern China, state broadcaster CCTV reported
1 hour ago

BEIJING (AP) — A huge explosion rocked a chemical plant in China’s eastern Shandong province around noon Tuesday, killing at least five people and injuring 19, according to state broadcaster CCTV. An additional six people remain missing.

The blast was powerful enough to knock out the windows at a storage warehouse more than two miles (three kilometers) away from the factory, according to a video shared by a local resident, who declined to give his name out of concern for retaliation.

His home shook from the blast, he said. As he went to the window to see what was wrong, he saw a tall column of smoke from the site, more than seven kilometers (4.3 miles) away.

The explosion happened at the Gaomi Youdao Chemical Co., which is located in an industrial park in the city of Weifang. It manufactures pesticides as well as chemicals for medical use, and has more than 500 employees, according to corporate registration records.

Local fire officials sent more than 230 personnel to the scene, according to CCTV.

——

AP video producer Olivia Zhang and AP researcher Shihuan Chen contributed to this report.

This photo provided on May 27, 2025, by a local resident who declined to give his name out of concern for retaliation shows an explosion at a chemical plant in China's eastern Shandong province. (Anonymous via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this image from video provided by WACB-TV, homes are seen across the Hudson River from the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant, foreground, in New York, after an explosion on a boat carrying raw sewage near the plant, on Saturday, May 24, 2025. (WACB-TV via AP)

Credit: AP

1 dead in New York sewage-boat explosion on Hudson River

Man found dead at Qcells facility in north metro Atlanta

A death at a Qcells solar panel manufacturing plant in Cartersville is being investigated, though firefighters say a nitrogen leak may been the cause.

Accident kills construction worker at Hyundai EV battery plant in Georgia

A construction worker died in a forklift accident Tuesday at HL-GA battery, a still-under-construction EV battery factory located adjacent to the Hyundai Metaplant in Georgia.

The Latest

Trader Edward McCarthy works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

Wall Street's roller-coaster ride whips back upward after Trump pauses more of his tariffs

6m ago

The Latest: NPR and stations file lawsuit against Trump, arguing ending federal funding is illegal

10m ago

NPR sues Trump administration over executive order to cut federal funding to public media

14m ago

Featured

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head at an off-campus student housing building near Georgia Tech on May 18. A man was arrested Sunday, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Arrest made in shooting death of Georgia Tech student near campus

An argument at the upscale The Connector Apartments on Spring Street led to the incident, police say.

Travelers flood Atlanta airport, Amtrak, roads over Memorial Day week

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expected about 2.6 million passengers to pass through from May 21-28, an increase of about 143,000 flyers compared to 2024

3 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Clayton County

Two men and a woman with ties to Stillman College — a historically Black college in Alabama — died in an early-morning crash Saturday on I-75 near the Tara Boulevard exit