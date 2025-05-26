At least 11 hurt in South Carolina beach town shooting

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (AP) — At least 11 people were taken to hospitals after a shooting Sunday night in a South Carolina beach town, authorities said.
Horry County Police did not give the conditions of anyone hurt in the shooting that happened about 9:30 p.m. in Little River.
Investigators were getting reports of more people arriving at the hospital in private vehicles, Horry County Police said on social media.
Authorities didn’t release any information on possible suspects or what led to the shooting.
The shooting happened on a mostly residential street with a few boating businesses near the Intracoastal Waterway.
Video from the scene showed dozens of police cars and ambulances rushing in and out of the area.
Little River is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Myrtle Beach.
