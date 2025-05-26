Breaking: Arrest made in shooting death of Georgia Tech student near campus
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

At commemoration of Dayton Peace Accords, NATO leader urges military spending to counter Russia

Representatives from NATO-aligned countries are wrapping up a gathering in Ohio to mark the Dayton Peace Accords that ended the Bosnian war 30 years ago
24 minutes ago

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Representatives from NATO-aligned nations concluded a gathering in Dayton, Ohio, Monday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords, the agreement that ended the Bosnian war, amid Russia's unprecedented drone offensive in Ukraine.

NATO formed in 1949 to provide collective security against the Soviet Union. It now includes 32 countries. Ukraine is not a member, but participants in NATO gatherings over the past week have said a victory against Russia in the 3-year-old war is crucial to European and global stability.

The anniversary was framed as a celebration of diplomacy and peace. The original accords were negotiated at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, in Ohio, and signed in Paris later that year.

"The Western Balkans has shown that peace is possible. But today Europe is not at peace. Russia has brought war back to Europe," said NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at Monday's meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the culmination of the five-day gathering.

Rutte called on NATO member leaders to make the case at home for increasing military spending, suggesting that an increase to 5% of gross domestic product over the next few years could be reached in an agreement next month, in line with demands from the NATO member U.S.

Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Italy, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain do not currently spend at least 2% of GDP on national defense budgets, a goal agreed to in 2023 as Russia's war on Ukraine entered its second year. So far, 22 of the 32 member countries have done so.

Next month, the members will debate increasing that percentage to 3.5%, plus another 1.5% in spending on defense-related projects like roads and cybersecurity infrastructure.

Cultural events accompanied the official meetings in Ohio, including art and history exhibits, public lectures, and a Concert for Peace featuring musicians from Dayton and Bosnia's capital of Sarajevo. A downtown “NATO Village” displayed flags from member nations, and additional exhibits highlighted the city’s international ties.

Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison, second from right, speaks during a panel discussion with High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt, left, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Dr. Gordan Grlic-Radman, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic and former U.S. Ambassador to Croatia Peter Galbraith as part of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton, Ohio, on Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A general view of downtown Dayton, Ohio, is seen on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, on the eve of the 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

Credit: AP

Three decades later, NATO parliamentarians head to the site of the Dayton Peace Accords

No new direct Russia-Ukraine peace talks are scheduled, Kremlin says

President Donald Trump hints at an announcement in the 'next two days' on Iran nuclear talks

The Latest

Fans leave as Police and emergency personnel deal with an incident after a car collided with pedestrians near the Liver Building during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool, England, Monday, May 26, 2025.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

Driver arrested after his minivan plows through soccer fans celebrating in Liverpool

7m ago

10 people shot at holiday weekend South Carolina boat party

32m ago

Trump honors fallen soldiers at Arlington, calling them 'America's best and bravest'

43m ago

Featured

Headquartered in Atlanta, CARE USA has laid off hundreds of employees across the nation and thousands abroad in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive cuts to federal foreign aid. The nonprofit has also temporarily slashed wages for its employees, including President and CEO Michelle Nunn, second from right. (Terhas Berhe/CARE)

Credit: Terhas Berhe/CARE

CARE, other Georgia humanitarian organizations lay off staff, lower wages

Several Georgia-based nonprofits, including CARE, the Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health are feeling the impact of U.S. foreign aid cuts tied to USAID.

Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns

Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.

‘Hell Upon Earth’ Memorial: The story behind Georgia Civil War drawing

The story behind Thomas O’Dea's harrowing drawing of the Confederates' Andersonville Prison in Georgia. Memorial Day events will be held at the site this weekend.