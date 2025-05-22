Arizona plans to carry out its second execution this year

PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona is planning to carry out a second execution this year, this time for a man convicted of violently killing four members of a family in 1993 at their home in metro Phoenix.

Prosecutors filed a request Thursday with the Arizona Supreme Court to set a briefing schedule leading up to the execution of Richard Kenneth Djerf, who pleaded guilty to killing Albert Luna Sr., his wife, Patricia, and their 18-year-old daughter Rochelle and 5-year-old son Damien. A judge later sentenced Djerf to death.

If the court agrees to the schedule suggested by prosecutors, the state’s highest court would consider the request for Djerf’s execution warrant in late July, with the execution likely occurring in early September.