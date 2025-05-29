Nation & World News
Argentine court declares a mistrial in the case over the death of soccer star Maradona

An Argentine court has declared a mistrial in the case of seven health professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona
Veronica Ojeda, former partner of the late soccer star Diego Maradona, leaves a cafe during a break in the trial of health professionals accused of negligence in his death, in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP
29 minutes ago

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine court on Thursday declared a mistrial in the case of seven health professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, the latest dramatic twist in a trial that has captivated the nation and the soccer world for more than two months.

The whiplash decision comes after one of the three judges overseeing the trial stepped down over criticism surrounding her participation in a forthcoming documentary about the case.

Her controversial withdrawal compelled the court to either appoint a new judge in her place or to retry the entire case from scratch.

On Thursday, the judges decided the latter, effectively turning the clock back on all proceedings in the case that accuses Maradona’s medical team of failing to provide adequate care for the soccer star in his final days.

The judges ruled there would be a new trial, without specifying when.

Julieta Makintach said that she had "no choice" but to resign from the case on Tuesday after the prosecutor showed a teaser-trailer for a documentary, Divine Justice, which traces the aftermath of Maradona's death at the age of 60 to the start of the trail, clearly featuring Makintach as a main protagonist.

Maradona, who led Argentina to the World Cup title in 1986, died on Nov. 25, 2020 on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, days after undergoing surgery for a hematoma that formed between his skull and brain.

Judge Julieta Makintach arrives at court for a hearing in the trial of health professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer star Diego Maradona, in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Credit: AP

