Arcia signs with Rockies, joins lineup as DH versus Cubs

FILE - Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia makes a throw to first base in the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia makes a throw to first base in the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard, File)
By MATT CARLSON – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Orlando Arcia signed with the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, and was in their lineup as the designated hitter against the Cubs in Chicago, three days after he was released by Atlanta.

The 30-year-old Arcia, an NL All-Star in 2023, was Atlanta's opening day shortstop this season, but lost the job to Nick Allen. Arcia was batting .194 with one RBI through 14 games when Atlanta designated him for assignment on May 23, then cut him.

Arcia appeared in a career-high 157 games for the Braves in 2024, hitting .218 with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs. In 2023, the Venezuela native batted a career-high .264 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs.

Colorado manager Warren Schaeffer said he told Arcia to “be ready to play all four infield positions” for the Rockies, who entered Wednesday worst in the majors at 9-46. He was batting seventh on Wednesday as Colorado tried to end a four-game slide and salvage the finale of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Arcia had appeared in just one game since May 10 with the Braves.

“I don't really have good answer for that,” Arcia said. “This is a business and things happen.”

The infielder, in his 10th season, was happy the Rockies signed him quickly.

“It wasn't a big decision," Arcia said though a translator. “I'm just going to take advantage of the opportunity and do the best I can."

Arcia added he's ready to play at any position and willing to help younger Rockies players.

“Just fight, every at-bat, every pitch, every play counts,” he said.

Arcia has .241 career average with 87 homers and 335 RBIs in 951 games with Milwaukee and Atlanta. His career fielding percentage at shortstop, where he’s played 843 games, is .975.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (center), who was released by the team Sunday, said “I think I’m always going to try to be the same person, regardless of whether I’m playing or not.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the Georgia Supreme Court. The Court upheld the prohibition on carrying guns in public if you're under age 21. (Bob Andres/AJC)

