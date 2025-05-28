Arcia signs with Rockies, joins lineup as DH versus Cubs

Colorado manager Warren Schaeffer said he told Arcia to “be ready to play all four infield positions” for the Rockies, who entered Wednesday worst in the majors at 9-46. He was batting seventh on Wednesday as Colorado tried to end a four-game slide and salvage the finale of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Arcia had appeared in just one game since May 10 with the Braves.

“I don't really have good answer for that,” Arcia said. “This is a business and things happen.”

The infielder, in his 10th season, was happy the Rockies signed him quickly.

“It wasn't a big decision," Arcia said though a translator. “I'm just going to take advantage of the opportunity and do the best I can."

Arcia added he's ready to play at any position and willing to help younger Rockies players.

“Just fight, every at-bat, every pitch, every play counts,” he said.

Arcia has .241 career average with 87 homers and 335 RBIs in 951 games with Milwaukee and Atlanta. His career fielding percentage at shortstop, where he’s played 843 games, is .975.

