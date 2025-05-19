Appeals court allows Trump’s anti-union order to take effect

WASHINGTON (AP) — An appeals court has cleared the way for President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at ending collective bargaining rights for hundreds of thousands of federal employees while a lawsuit plays out.

The Friday ruling came after the Trump administration asked for an emergency pause on a judge's order blocking enforcement at roughly three dozen agencies and departments.

A split three-judge panel in the nation's capital sided with government lawyers in a lawsuit filed by unions representing federal employees. The majority ruled on technical grounds, finding that the unions don't have the legal right to sue because the Trump administration has said it won't end any collective bargaining agreements while the case is being litigated.