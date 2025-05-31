Georgia News
AP PHOTOS: The Black hair industry imports products from China. Here's what tariffs mean

Hair stylist India Sands holds a pack of synthetic braiding hair that is made in China as she shops at Chapel Beauty, a beauty supply store in Decatur, Ga., Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Hair stylist India Sands holds a pack of synthetic braiding hair that is made in China as she shops at Chapel Beauty, a beauty supply store in Decatur, Ga., Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
by STEPHANIE SCARBROUGH – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Black women are starting to pay more for their hair care because of the Trump administration’s tariffs on goods imported from China.

Many Black women have hair types and workplace-favored styles that require careful attention. They can spend hundreds of dollars at salons each month on extensions, weaves, wigs and braids.

Most hair salon tools and packaging is imported from China.

Stylists are considering raising their prices while the the U.S. and China negotiate new trade agreements. But many dread what price increases will do for clients who are lower income and already strained by months of inflation on virtually everything else.

Braided wigs are seen on display at Chapel Beauty, a beauty supply store in Decatur, Ga., Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

A factory worker at McBride Research Laboratories in Decatur, Ga., inspects jars of a treatment hair mask for the company's Design Essentials product line, Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

A braider separates pieces of synthetic braiding hair to prepare for a client at Eve's African Braiding in College Park, Ga., Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Leilani Martin checks a list on her phone while shopping for supplies that she ran out of while braiding her hair, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at Essence Beauty, a beauty supply store in Union City, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Dajiah Blackshear, a natural hair stylist who specializes in extensions, shows a bundle of human hair sourced from a vendor in China and shipped through DHL, Monday, May 5, 2025, at her salon suite in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

A factory worker at McBride Research Laboratories in Decatur, Ga., places plastic jars on a conveyor belt to be filled with a treatment hair mask for the company's Design Essentials product line, Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

A braider at Eve's African Braiding in College Park, Ga., picks up pieces of synthetic braiding hair to feed into client Sadajah Herring's hair to create knotless braids, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Sholanda Addison, a hair stylist who specializes in human hair extensions, inspects a bundle of curly hair while shopping at Starhair Factory in Doraville, Ga., Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

An employee at Seven Daughters, a beauty supply store in College Park, Ga., is surrounded by products as he stocks the shelves, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

A braider at Eve's African Braiding in College Park, Ga., feeds in synthetic braiding hair while styling client Sadajah Herring's hair into knotless braids, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Braiding grease is seen next to a brush and comb at Eve's African Braiding in College Park, Ga., Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

An employee at Besco Beauty International, a beauty products wholesaler in Doraville, Ga., collects products from the shelves to fulfill an order, Monday, May 5, 2025, (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Dajiah Blackshear, a natural hair stylist who specializes in extensions, washes a client's wig during an installation service, Monday, May 5, 2025, at her salon suite in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

"Made in China" stickers are visible on plastic squeeze bottles typically used for hair dye application, Friday, May 9, 2025, at Besco Beauty International, a beauty products wholesaler in Doraville, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

An employee at Seven Daughters, a beauty supply store in College Park, Ga., left, assists a customer as she searches for human hair bundles, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Tanya Washington, a professor of law at Georgia State University, poses for a portrait in her office near a framed photo of her wearing her hair in an afro, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Kinley Sully, a hair stylist who specializes in braids and locs, browses the aisles at Seven Daughters, a beauty supply store in College Park, Ga., Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Shamir Wallace, a wig maker, sews his brand's label onto a custom glueless lace wig, Thursday, May 8, 2025, at his salon suite in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Plastic jars used for a Design Essentials moisture treatment hair mask are seen in a box at the McBride Research Laboratories manufacturing plant in Decatur, Ga., Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

