AP PHOTOS: A 180-year-old singing tradition is getting a new edition of its beloved hymnal

BREMEN, Ga. (AP) — A Christian hymnal called “The Sacred Harp” is at the heart of a more than 180-year-old American singing tradition that is as much about the community as it is the music.

Initially published in 1844, a new edition of the songbook — the first in 34 years — is being released later this year by the Sacred Harp Publishing Company. The refresh is meant to breath new life into the hymnal while preserving its history and role in the a cappella group practice known as Sacred Harp singing.

“The Sacred Harp” is a shape-note songbook, which aims to make singing accessible. Its musical notation uses notes that look like triangles, ovals, squares and diamonds, and it's sung in four-part harmony.