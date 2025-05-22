An America's Cup without an American boat? American Magic says it may not sail in Naples

Nation & World News
American Magic's AC75 boat sails during a semi-final America's Cup Regatta ahead of the 37th America's Cup sailing race along the Barcelona's coast, Spain, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — American Magic has put its participation in the next America's Cup in serious doubt after it cited "transparency" concerns related to Team New Zealand's decision to hold the 2027 regatta in Naples, Italy.

The team that represented the New York Yacht Club in last year's cup in Barcelona issued a statement on Thursday saying cup holder Team New Zealand "has been unwilling to commit to the transparency and cooperation necessary" regarding its plans for Naples that were announced last week.

If American Magic does not compete and no other American team enters in its place, then for the first time in the event’s history, there will not be an American team in the America’s Cup.

American boats have won the America’s Cup a record 25 times and held it from its first race in 1851 all the way through 1983.

Team New Zealand did not immediately respond to messages for comment from The Associated Press.

American Magic’s complaint was made public shortly after British team Athena Racing, representing all challengers, issued a statement criticizing what it called the lack of information provided by Team New Zealand on the deal with Italian organizers.

It is “difficult to understand what exactly has been agreed between Team New Zealand and the government of Italy as the sporting framework and details of the event do not yet exist,” Athena said.

American Magic backed up Athena’s position by saying that “without the meaningful changes they (Athena) are advocating, it is difficult to see how NYYC American Magic can participate in the 38th America’s Cup.”

Neither Athena nor American Magic went into further detail regarding their complaints.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

FILE - AFC wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7), of the Jacksonville Jaguars, runs away from NFC return specialist KaVontae Turpin, of the Dallas Cowboys, right, during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Orlando. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Credit: AP

