An America's Cup without an American boat? American Magic says it may not sail in Naples

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — American Magic has put its participation in the next America's Cup in serious doubt after it cited "transparency" concerns related to Team New Zealand's decision to hold the 2027 regatta in Naples, Italy.

The team that represented the New York Yacht Club in last year's cup in Barcelona issued a statement on Thursday saying cup holder Team New Zealand "has been unwilling to commit to the transparency and cooperation necessary" regarding its plans for Naples that were announced last week.

If American Magic does not compete and no other American team enters in its place, then for the first time in the event’s history, there will not be an American team in the America’s Cup.