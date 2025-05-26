Alonso officially takes over as Real Madrid's coach and vows to follow in the footsteps of Ancelotti

Alonso said it felt good returning home to Madrid, where he won six titles as a player from 2009-2014.

“Without a doubt this is a very special day for me,” Alonso said. ”I'm very happy to be at a place where I feel is my home. I may have been a few years away, but the link with Real Madrid and Madrid fans has always existed."

The ceremony to introduce Alonso began with the showing of a video with some of Alonso's highlights as a player for Madrid, Spain and other clubs where he played as a midfielder. There were also highlights of his stints as a coach at Madrid's youth squads, Real Sociedad's “B” team and with Bayer Leverkusen, which he left after this season.

The 43-year-old Alonso, who arrives on a contract until June 2028, watched the video alongside his wife and other invitees.

“Today is a very special day for all of us, it's the start of a new phase," Madrid president Florentino Pérez said. ”Because we have a new coach who already is one of the best in the world and who represents the values of Real Madrid because he knows exactly what this shield and this shirt means."

Alonso is returning to Real Madrid to take over a club that failed to meet expectations this season. It won the UEFA Super Cup title but mostly struggled after that, failing to lift another trophy and losing all four “clásico” matches against rival Barcelona, which clinched a league and cup double.

“We have a great team, with fantastic players,” Alonso said. “I’m convinced that I can achieve important things, worthy of Real Madrid. I want to inspire the fans, make them proud of the team that they see on the field. I have a good feeling that we can start something great.”

Alonso helped Madrid win the Spanish league in 2012 and the 2014 Champions League before leaving to help Bayern Munich win three Bundesliga titles.

As a coach, Alonso led Leverkusen to an unprecedented German league and cup double last year in his first full season after taking over the team when it was in the Bundesliga's relegation zone the season before.

His team became the first to complete a whole Bundesliga campaign unbeaten. Leverkusen's only defeat in 2023-24 was to Atalanta in the Europa League final, and it bounced back three days later by winning the 2024 German Cup.

