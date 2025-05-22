All-Defensive 1st team: Evan Mobley, Draymond Green, Dyson Daniels, Luguentz Dort and Amen Thompson

Cleveland's Evan Mobley, the defensive player of the year this season, was also the top vote-getter for the NBA's All-Defensive team that was revealed on Thursday.

Mobley got 99 first-team votes from a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the NBA and cast ballots to determine award winners. He was a second-team pick on the lone other ballot.

Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels, Oklahoma City’s Luguentz Dort, Golden State’s Draymond Green and Houston’s Amen Thompson rounded out the first team. Daniels joined Mobley as the only players to appear on all 100 ballots; Daniels got 91 first-team nods and nine second-team votes.