Alex Hernandez drives in 6 with 2 home runs and Georgia Tech tops Western Kentucky 9-2

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Alex Hernandez blasted two three-run home runs in and Georgia Tech cruised past Western Kentucky 9-2 on Friday in a first-round game of the Oxford Regional.

Hernandez's first home run staked starting pitcher Tate McKee to a 3-0 lead after the first inning. Hernandez went deep again in the eighth. He had four hits and six RBIs.

McKee (8-3) allowed one run in seven innings. He gave up seven hits and struck out six. Carson Ballard pitched the last two innings, allowing one run.