Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Albanian ex-President Ilir Meta charged with corruption and money laundering

Former Albanian President Ilir Meta has been formally charged with corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and hiding property from authorities
FILE - The then Albanian President Ilir Meta speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Tirana, Albania, on April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The then Albanian President Ilir Meta speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Tirana, Albania, on April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina, File)
By LLAZAR SEMINI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Former Albanian President Ilir Meta was formally charged on Tuesday with corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and hiding property from authorities, his lawyer said.

The charges were communicated to Meta in a 192-page report from anti-corruption prosecutors, lawyer Kujtim Cakrani told journalists. The prosecutors belong to the Special Structure Against Corruption and Organized Crime, or SPAK, which handles cases involving senior political and state officials.

Meta, the 56-year-old founder of the leftist Freedom Party, was arrested in October.

Meta wrote on his Facebook page that "I can hardly wait for the start of the trial which will be public and will show to the world" that SPAK is a puppet of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Meta also said that he considers the agency to be Rama’s “anti-opposition task force.”

Rama's governing Socialist Party achieved a landslide win in the May 11 parliamentary election, getting 83 seats in the 140-seat parliament.

Meta, who was president from 2017-2022, has been an outspoken critic of Rama and has denounced his case as a politically motivated attack on an opposition leader.

Meta faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

Meta’s former spouse, Monika Kryemadhi, a lawmaker and former leader of the Freedom Party, also is accused of the same crimes. Two other people connected to the case have been accused of money laundering and corruption.

Meta has held virtually all senior posts in post-communist Albania, starting as a lawmaker. He eventually became foreign minister, minister of economy, trade and energy, deputy prime minister, prime minister, parliamentary speaker and president.

Prosecutors have said that when he was minister of economy, trade and energy, Meta had abused his authority to influence various businesses in which he and Kryemadhi had earned considerable amounts of money.

Meta also has failed to account for around $460,000 (404,000 euros) he had used for lobbying in the United States.

Both Meta and Kryemadhi also are accused of buying property with illegally obtained money, or not declaring their personal health expenses.

Albania, which has started full membership negotiations with the European Union, has been plagued in its post-communist era with corruption that has marred its democratic, economic and social development.

Judicial institutions created with the support of the EU and the United States have launched several investigations into former senior government officials allegedly involved in corruption.

Sali Berisha, a former prime minister and president and now a lawmaker and leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, is also accused of corruption and is waiting for his trial to begin.

FILE - The then Albanian president Ilir Meta flashes victory sign as he casts his vote during parliamentary elections in capital Tirana, Albania on Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Presidential candidate George Simion waits to address members of the business community at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, days ahead of the second round of the presidential election redo in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: AP

Romanian court validates presidential election, rejecting defeated candidate’s challenge to results

Third man charged over fires at properties linked to UK Prime Minister Starmer

Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, who upended Romanian presidential race, withdraws from politics

The Latest

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade press service, Ukrainian servicemen attend a military training in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Monday, May 26, 2025. (Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

Russia seizes Ukrainian border villages as its bombing campaign slows

8m ago

Vessel's implosion can be heard on new video from expedition to Titanic wreckage

11m ago

'How did you get here?' A large elephant seal is found lumbering along a South African street

15m ago

Featured

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head at an off-campus student housing building near Georgia Tech on May 18. A man was arrested Sunday, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Arrest made in shooting death of Georgia Tech student near campus

An argument at the upscale The Connector Apartments on Spring Street led to the incident, police say.

Travelers flood Atlanta airport, Amtrak, roads over Memorial Day week

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expected about 2.6 million passengers to pass through from May 21-28, an increase of about 143,000 flyers compared to 2024

3 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Clayton County

Two men and a woman with ties to Stillman College — a historically Black college in Alabama — died in an early-morning crash Saturday on I-75 near the Tara Boulevard exit