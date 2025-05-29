Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A South African woman is sentenced to life in prison for selling her young daughter

A South African woman has been sentenced to life in prison for selling her 6-year-old daughter
FILE - Kelly Smith, the mother of missing Joshlin Smith, appears in court in Vredenburg, South Africa, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Kelly Smith, the mother of missing Joshlin Smith, appears in court in Vredenburg, South Africa, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo, File)
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A South African woman was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for selling her 6-year-old daughter.

Kelly Smith was sentenced by a judge alongside two others, her boyfriend and another man, who also received life sentences. All three were convicted earlier this month on kidnapping and human trafficking charges.

Smith's daughter, Joshlin, went missing in February 2024 when she was 6, sparking a nationwide hunt by police in South Africa. She has still not been found.

Smith, boyfriend Jacquen Appollis and their friend Steveno van Rhyn were sentenced to life terms for human trafficking and 10 years each for kidnapping.

Their sentences were read out by Judge Nathan Erasmus at a sports center in the west coast town of Saldanha Bay. The trial was moved to the sports center so members of the local community could attend.

Smith — whose full name is Racquel Chantel Smith — was initially a figure of sympathy when her daughter went missing. Community members rallied around her and volunteered to help police search for Joshlin in the sand dunes near their poor neighborhood of shacks close to Saldanha Bay, around 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Cape Town.

A photograph of Joshlin smiling and with her hair tied in pigtails was broadcast by news stations across South Africa during the hunt for her.

Smith said she had left Joshlin with Appollis on the day she disappeared, but the case took a shocking twist when Smith was arrested.

A woman testified during the trial that Smith had told her she and the two men had sold Joshlin for around $1,000 to a traditional healer who wanted the child for her body parts.

The judge’s verdict did not make any conclusions on who the child was sold to or exactly what happened to her, but said she had been sold for slavery or practices similar to slavery.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

More Stories

Keep Reading

Kaylee Andre cries while listening to arguments during a plea hearing at Henry County Superior Court in McDonough on Thursday. Andre pleaded guilty of killing 8-year-old Adalynn “Addy” Pierce last year by driving through a school bus stop. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Family of girl killed at bus stop shares sorrow as driver pleads guilty

A woman accused of driving through a school bus stop and killing an 8-year-old girl in Henry County pleaded guilty.

One son was shot to death. Now her teenage son is accused of killing her husband.

Kennethia McKibben-Gay lost her 19-year-old son to gun violence last summer. Her younger son is accused of killing her husband in the family's Newton County home.

Georgia man who fled with the nanny after his wife's killing is charged with murder 19 years later

The Latest

A fan takes a photo with Savannah Chrisley, daughter of reality television star Todd Chrisley, after she spoke outside the Federal Prison Camp, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Credit: AP

Trump issues series of pardons for politicians, a union leader and a rapper

5m ago

Live updates: Israel OKs more settlements in the West Bank as Gaza strikes kill at least 13

7m ago

It's not a reprint. Why Sacred Harp singers are revamping an iconic pre-Civil War hymnal

10m ago

Featured

The Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the Georgia Supreme Court. The Court upheld the prohibition on carrying guns in public if you're under age 21. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public

A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.

Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere

Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.

Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.