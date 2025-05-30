Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A show inside a cathedral featured raw chickens in diapers. The German president was in the audience

A performance inside a German cathedral earlier this month that featured raw, plucked chickens wrapped in diapers onstage has prompted the church and municipal leaders to apologize that the show “hurt religious feelings.”
By STEFANIE DAZIO – Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — A performance inside a Catholic cathedral in Germany earlier this month that featured raw, plucked chickens wrapped in diapers onstage — and the country's president and the local archbishop in the audience — has prompted the church and municipal leaders to apologize that the show “hurt religious feelings."

The show, "Westphalia Side Story,” was part of a May 15 celebration to mark the 1,250th anniversary of Westphalia, a region in northwestern Germany.

Video footage shows one woman and two shirtless men singing “Fleisch ist Fleisch” (“Meat is meat”) — apparently spoofing Austrian band Opus' 1984 pop song “Live is Life” — with scythes and dancing with the dead chickens on a stage in front of Paderborn Cathedral's altar.

Performance company bodytalk said in a statement Friday that the show featured work-in-progress excerpts from “Westphalia Side Story" — which references the American musical "West Side Story."

The finished show, which will premiere in September, is supposed to be part of the 1,250th anniversary’s cultural programming.

“It was not meant to be a spoof at all,” bodytalk cofounder Rolf Baumgart said in an email to The Associated Press. “As Westphalia is a rural dominated region with a turbulent history our research was focused on that.”

The spectacle also prompted an online petition — signed by more than 22,000 people by Friday afternoon — that asks Paderborn Archbishop Udo Bentz for a personal apology, as well as penance. The signers also want him to reconsecrate the cathedral after it was “desecrated by this performance.”

In a statement posted online to the cathedral's website more than a week after the performance, the Regional Association of Westphalia-Lippe and the church's leadership said that the content of the performance wasn't known to the organizers or the venue.

The cathedral, the statement said, is often host to cultural events and has begun an internal review. They also promised to more carefully vet proposed events in the future.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's office didn't immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

___

Philipp Jenne contributed to this report from Vienna.

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this photo provided by the Detroit Opera, in Anthony Davis's "The Central Park Five," from left, Chaz'men Williams-Ali, Freddie Ballentine, Nathan Granner, Justin Hopkins, and Markel Reed, perform in the title roles at Detroit Opera. (Austin T. Richey/Detroit Opera via AP)

Credit: AP

Performers and opera lovers see 'The Central Park Five' as a show of resistance against Trump

WigWag Fest to bring eclectic lineup of musicians, artists to Avondale Estates

Celebrate a day of music and art at the fourth annual WigWag Fest held 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday in and around the Globe Arts Center in Avondale Estates.

Berlin presents bid to rehost Olympics with 100th anniversary of 1936 Games looming

The Latest

FILE - White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: AP

US government is investigating messages impersonating Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles

4m ago

Bloodhounds hunting 'Devil in the Ozarks' fugitive are seen as key part of manhunt

9m ago

MLB players' families grapple with rising online threats as sports betting surges

9m ago

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

Georgia student places t-h-i-r-d in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.