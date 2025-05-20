A second man is charged over fires at properties linked to UK Prime Minister Starmer

LONDON (AP) — A second man was charged Tuesday over a series of fires that targeted properties linked to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, police said.

Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, from Romford, east London, is accused of arson with intent to endanger life, the Metropolitan Police said. He had been arrested at Luton Airport, north of London, on Saturday.

Last week, Roman Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national, appeared in court on charges of setting fire to Starmer's family home, along with a property where he once lived and a small SUV he had sold. Lavrynovych, 21, didn't enter a plea Friday at Westminster Magistrates' Court to three counts of arson with intent to endanger life but denied the charges in a police interview.