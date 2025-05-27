A second crypto investor is charged with kidnapping and torturing a man in a posh NYC apartment

NEW YORK (AP) — A second cryptocurrency investor has surrendered to police in the alleged kidnapping and torture of a man who told authorities he was brutally beaten and held for weeks inside an upscale Manhattan townhouse by captors seeking the password to access his Bitcoin.
William Duplessie, 32, will face charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment, according to New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch.
Another crypto investor, John Woeltz, was arrested Friday, hours after the victim escaped the posh Soho house and fled, bloodied and barefoot, into the Manhattan street.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Duplesse had an attorney who could speak for him. Court records didn't list one. Woeltz’s attorney has declined to comment.
At Woeltz's arraignment Saturday, prosecutors said he and another person spent weeks torturing a 28-year-old Italian man inside an eight-bedroom apartment in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood, one of the most expensive in the city.
The victim, who has not been named, told authorities that his captors shocked him with electric wires, forced him to smoke either crack or cocaine and repeatedly beat him. At one point, he said, they dangled him over a ledge and threatened to kill him if he didn’t share the password.
The man arrived in New York City from Italy in early May and was abducted on May 6, prosecutors said.
He agreed to give up his password on Friday, believing he was about to be shot, according to prosecutors. When the captors went to retrieve his laptop, the man escaped the house and flagged down a traffic agent, who called police.
A search of the townhouse turned up a trove of evidence, prosecutors said, including cocaine, a saw, chicken wire, body armor and night vision goggles, ammunition and polaroid photos of the victim with a gun pointed to his head and a crack pipe in his mouth.
The victim was hospitalized with injuries to his wrists consistent with being bound, cuts to his face and other injuries, authorities said.
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Georgia Tech student’s killing was ‘targeted act,’ police say
Officials have video of possibly armed ‘person of interest’ in victim’s hallway at off-campus housing.
Featured
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Arrest made in shooting death of Georgia Tech student near campus
An argument at the upscale The Connector Apartments on Spring Street led to the incident, police say.
Travelers flood Atlanta airport, Amtrak, roads over Memorial Day week
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport expected about 2.6 million passengers to pass through from May 21-28, an increase of about 143,000 flyers compared to 2024
3 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Clayton County
Two men and a woman with ties to Stillman College — a historically Black college in Alabama — died in an early-morning crash Saturday on I-75 near the Tara Boulevard exit