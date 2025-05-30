Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A Michigan bridge official died in 2010. It took 15 years to lay him to rest

A Michigan man who had a key role in building one of the longest bridges in the United States has been buried 15 years after his death
FILE - The Mackinac Bridge is seen, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, from Mackinaw City, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Mackinac Bridge is seen, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, from Mackinaw City, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By ED WHITE – Associated Press
45 minutes ago

A Michigan man who had a key role in building one of the longest bridges in the United States has been buried 15 years after his death after a funeral home near the iconic structure surprised the public by saying it still had his ashes.

Larry Rubin was laid to rest Wednesday in Petoskey, 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the Mackinac Bridge, which connects Michigan's two peninsulas.

For decades, Rubin was the senior staff member at the Mackinac Bridge Authority, which manages the bridge, a 5-mile (8 km) span over the Straits of Mackinac that is considered the third-longest suspension bridge in the U.S. It opened in 1957.

When the bridge was built, "he had an important role because the Authority needed someone to carry out their decisions. He served with excellence,” Barbara Brown, a former board member, said Friday.

Brown said she was “just shocked” when she saw Rubin's name listed in the St. Ignace newspaper. A funeral home was informing the public that it had many unclaimed cremains. His family apparently didn't pick them up after he died at age 97 in 2010.

Val Meyerson of Temple B’nai Israel in Petoskey was familiar with the Jewish section of Greenwood Cemetery and aware that Rubin's first wife, Olga, was buried there in 1990. His name was already on the headstone in anticipation of eventual death.

Meyerson said friends from the Bridge Authority helped pay for Rubin's interment. About two dozen people attended a graveside service led by a rabbi.

“We all took turns filling in the grave, which was quite an honor," Brown said. “To have been neglected and forgotten for so long — it was moving."

People gather at Greenwood Cemetery for the burial of Larry Rubin, former executive secretary of the Mackinac Bridge Authority, in Petoskey, Mich., Wednesday May 28, 2025. (Daniel Zivian via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a policy speech at an event, April 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says willingness to take a 'few punches' makes an effective leader

The Latest: Federal judge blocks Trump administration decision to bar foreign students at Harvard

Pentagon lost contact with Army helicopter on flight that caused jets to nix landings at DC airport

The Latest

A man poses by an artwork by street artist Banksy, Friday, May 30, 2025 in Marseille, southern France. (AP Photo/Bishr Eltoni)

Credit: AP

In Marseille, a shadow becomes art in Banksy’s latest street mural

10m ago

British government is out of the banking business with sales of remaining shares in NatWest

12m ago

1 dead and several injured when storm rips through Kentucky community, authorities say

13m ago

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.