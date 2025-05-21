A man is charged with providing alcohol to 20-year-old who fell from PNC Park outfield wall in April

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has been charged with providing alcohol to the 20-year-old who fell from the outfield stands at a Pittsburgh Pirates game on April 30.

Ethan Kirkwood, 21, of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 23, according to court documents.

Kavan Markwood suffered serious injuries after falling from the top of a 21-foot-high wall onto the warning track at PNC Park during a game between the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs. Markwood was admitted to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition, but has made substantial progress since the fall.