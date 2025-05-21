A man is charged with providing alcohol to 20-year-old who fell from PNC Park outfield wall in April

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has been charged with providing alcohol to the 20-year-old who fell from the outfield stands at a Pittsburgh Pirates game on April 30.
Ethan Kirkwood, 21, of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 23, according to court documents.
Kavan Markwood suffered serious injuries after falling from the top of a 21-foot-high wall onto the warning track at PNC Park during a game between the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs. Markwood was admitted to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition, but has made substantial progress since the fall.
Kirkwood said he bought alcohol for Markwood at the ballpark, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh. The complaint also says that surveillance video from PNC Park shows Kirkwood buying two 24-ounce beers before another video minutes later shows Kirkwood and Markwood together, each with one beer.
