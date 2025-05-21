Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A man is charged with providing alcohol to 20-year-old who fell from PNC Park outfield wall in April

A man has been charged with providing alcohol to the 20-year-old who fell from the outfield stands at a Pittsburgh Pirates game on April 30
A fan is carted off the field at PNC Park after falling out of the stands during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A fan is carted off the field at PNC Park after falling out of the stands during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
13 hours ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has been charged with providing alcohol to the 20-year-old who fell from the outfield stands at a Pittsburgh Pirates game on April 30.

Ethan Kirkwood, 21, of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 23, according to court documents.

Kavan Markwood suffered serious injuries after falling from the top of a 21-foot-high wall onto the warning track at PNC Park during a game between the Pirates and the Chicago Cubs. Markwood was admitted to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition, but has made substantial progress since the fall.

Kirkwood said he bought alcohol for Markwood at the ballpark, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh. The complaint also says that surveillance video from PNC Park shows Kirkwood buying two 24-ounce beers before another video minutes later shows Kirkwood and Markwood together, each with one beer.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) enters the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Credit: AP

Colts apologize to Tyreek Hill and Microsoft for schedule release video

Arrest made in fatal shooting sparked by basketball dispute in NE Atlanta

66-year-old died six months ago from complications related to incident.

Lin Wood hit with $11M verdict in battle with former law firm partners

Fulton County jurors returned an $11.4 million verdict Thursday against former Atlanta attorney Lin Wood, who was found liable for fraud and contract breach.

The Latest

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, testifies before a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing to examine President Donald Trump's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2026 for the Department of Homeland Security on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

After reports of deportations to South Sudan, US says it's removed 8 people convicted of crimes

2m ago

The Latest: House Republicans grinding through Trump's tax breaks bill

2m ago

Justice Department moves to cancel police reform settlements reached with Minneapolis and Louisville

3m ago

Featured

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, has decided to run for governor. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered the race for Georgia governor Tuesday, vowing to bring “battle-tested” leadership to the Capitol.

Tenants allege dangerous conditions at Invitation Homes’ rentals

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into the rental practices of big, out-of-state companies.

Coming to streets near you: Hyundai’s made-in-Georgia, all-electric SUV

Hyundai is showing off its newest model, the IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, which is being made at the recently opened EV factory near Savannah.