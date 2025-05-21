Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A former Florida Republican congressional candidate gets 3 years for threatening primary opponent

A former Florida Republican congressional candidate accused of stalking and plotting to have his primary opponent murdered by a purported foreign hit squad has been sentenced to three years in federal prison
FILE - Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., speaks in front a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., speaks in front a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, file)
Updated 1 hour ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida Republican congressional candidate accused of stalking and plotting to have his primary opponent murdered by a purported foreign hit squad was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison.

William Robert Braddock III, 41, of St. Petersburg was sentenced in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in February to sending an interstate transmission of a threat to injure.

In 2021, Braddock and U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna were both candidates in the primary election to represent the 13th Congressional District of Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives. Luna eventually won the primary and later the general election. She was re-elected last year.

Braddock spent months disparaging Luna and attempting to inject himself into her life, investigators said. During a June 2021 telephone call with Luna's friend, GOP activist Erin Olszewski, Braddock threatened to have Luna murdered by a “Russian-Ukrainian hit squad” if she continued to poll well in the race for the 13th District.

There was no evidence that Braddock, a former Marine, had such contacts in foreign organized crime or took any steps to carry out a murder plot.

Later that year, Braddock flew to Thailand and eventually settled in the Philippines, officials said. He remained there until surrendering to authorities in Manila in 2023. He was taken back to the U.S. last fall to face trial.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Support of President Donald Trump climb the West Wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

Credit: AP

US Capitol rioter who smashed Speaker's Lobby door charged with burglary in Virginia

Democratic Rep. McIver charged with assault after skirmish at ICE center, New Jersey prosecutor says

Reward increased for capture of escaped New Orleans inmates as 7 dangerous felons remain on the lam

The Latest

FILE - A silhouette of a crucifix and a stained glass window is seen inside a Catholic Church in New Orleans, Dec. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Credit: AP

New Orleans Archdiocese agrees to pay nearly $180M to victims of clergy sexual abuse

11m ago

Gilgeous-Alexander voted as the NBA's MVP, continuing run of international players winning the award

17m ago

The Latest: Johnson attempts to advance Trump’s massive tax break bill

17m ago

Featured

Boaters and jet skiers are seen on a busy summer afternoon at Lake Lanier, June 9, 2024. Many parks on Lake Lanier will be closed over Memorial Weekend and beyond because of federal budget cuts. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend

At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.

This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt

Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.

Georgia Tech student’s killing was ‘targeted act,’ police say

Officials have video of possibly armed ‘person of interest’ in victim’s hallway at off-campus housing.