Nation & World News
Nation & World News

59-0! NAIA champion LSU Shreveport is the first college baseball team on record to go unbeaten

LSU Shreveport is the first college baseball team on record to go unbeaten
By ERIC OLSON – Associated Press
54 minutes ago

LSU Shreveport became the first college baseball team on record to go unbeaten, finishing 59-0 when it won the NAIA championship in Lewiston, Idaho.

The Pilots' perfect season ended with a 13-7 victory over Southeastern (Florida) on Friday night and gave the 10,000-student school in northwest Louisiana its first national title in any sport.

For 25 years LSU Shreveport has been one of the top programs in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, which governs sports at 241 mostly small colleges across the country.

The Pilots have appeared in the NAIA national tournament every year since 2005 and the NAIA World Series in 2021, 2022 and 2025. They're 270-49 in six seasons under coach Brad Neffendorf, including 142-13 in Red River Athletic Conference play.

LSU Shreveport played only four games decided by one run this season, ranked second in the NAIA with 11.3 runs per game and third with a .361 batting average. The Pilots' 2.38 ERA was more than a run better than the next-closest team, and they led the nation with a .982 fielding percentage.

Josh Gibson, at .436, was one of three players on the team to bat better than .400, and Isaac Rohde struck out an NAIA-leading 146 and had a 2.09 ERA while going 16-0.

The Pilots broke the NAIA-record winning percentage of .935, set when Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) went 43-3 in 1996.

The NCAA top single-season winning percentages are .914 by Arizona State (64-6 in 1972) in Division I, .939 by Savannah State of Georgia (46-3 in 2000) in Division II and .978 by Trinity of Connecticut (45-1 in 2008) in Division III.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

More Stories

Keep Reading

Arkansas pitcher Landon Beidelschies (35) delivers a pitch against LSU in the bottom of the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)

Credit: AP

Play ball! Things to know entering the NCAA baseball regionals

Georgia baseball blasts Binghamton in NCAA Athens regional opener

After beating Binghamton 20-4 win Friday, the Georgia Bulldogs head to a Saturday evening game against the Duke-Oklahoma State winner.

Vanderbilt earns No. 1 seed in NCAA baseball tournament; record 13 SEC teams are in 64-team field

The Latest

Placeholder Image

French Open 2025: Coco Gauff emerges from a tough second set to return to Week 2 in Paris

19m ago

Hamas seeks amendments to Gaza ceasefire proposal but US envoy calls it 'unacceptable'

20m ago

FDA approves Moderna's new lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine

24m ago

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.