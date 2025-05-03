3 coal mine workers killed in China after water rushes in

BEIJING (AP) — Water rushed into a coal mine in northwestern China’s Gansu province, leaving three workers dead, official state news agency Xinhua reported Tuesday.

There were 133 people working in the mine when the flooding happened on Monday evening at a depth of about 610 meters (2,000 feet).

The report didn’t provide any details on how the three victims died, but said that the bodies were found 18 hours after the flooding happened. The other 130 workers were evacuated to safety within an hour of the flooding at the Jingmei Energy Co. mine in Gansu, a major coal-producing region.