Train strikes family on Ohio railroad bridge, killing 2. Crews scour river for missing child

Authorities in Ohio say two women were killed and a 5-year-old girl was missing in a river after a train struck a family while they were on a railroad bridge
Credit: AP

In this image made from video, a train sits idle on tracks after striking multiple pedestrians Sunday evening, May 18, 2025, in Fremont, Ohio. (WTVG/13 Action News via AP)
FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — Two women were killed and a 5-year-old girl was missing Monday in a northern Ohio river after a train struck a family while they were on a railroad bridge, authorities said.

The family had been on a fishing trip along the Sandusky River and they were on the bridge Sunday night when the train came onto the span, said Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez.

Crews in boats equipped with sonar searched the river Monday for the missing girl. The search area stretched for several miles along the river and near a bay that flows into Lake Erie.

It's not clear whether the train hit everyone or whether some may have jumped or were tossed into the river to avoid the locomotive, Sanchez said. A 1-year-old girl was rescued and being treated at a hospital, he said.

The details of what happened were still under investigation, Sanchez said.

The railroad bridge is marked with no trespassing signs, the mayor said. He said he did not think the family was fishing off the bridge at the time the train approached.

The victims were from Fort Wayne, Indiana, the mayor said. The two women who died were a mother and her adult daughter, he said.

Rail operator Norfolk Southern said in a statement that the company was deeply saddened by the tragedy and is working with authorities on the investigation.

In this photo provided by Emerson Young, first responders are at the scene where a train sits idle on tracks after striking multiple pedestrians Sunday evening, May 18, 2025, in Fremont, Ohio. (Emerson Young via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

