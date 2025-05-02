Train strikes family on Ohio railroad bridge, killing 2. Crews scour river for missing child

It's not clear whether the train hit everyone or whether some may have jumped or were tossed into the river to avoid the locomotive, Sanchez said. A 1-year-old girl was rescued and being treated at a hospital, he said.

The details of what happened were still under investigation, Sanchez said.

The railroad bridge is marked with no trespassing signs, the mayor said. He said he did not think the family was fishing off the bridge at the time the train approached.

The victims were from Fort Wayne, Indiana, the mayor said. The two women who died were a mother and her adult daughter, he said.

Rail operator Norfolk Southern said in a statement that the company was deeply saddened by the tragedy and is working with authorities on the investigation.