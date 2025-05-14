Nation & World News
Nation & World News

$14 billion in clean energy projects have been canceled in the US this year, analysis says

A new analysis finds that more than $14 billion in clean energy projects in the U.S. have been canceled this year
FILE - A view of a solar farm west of Rio Rancho, N.M., on June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A view of a solar farm west of Rio Rancho, N.M., on June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
By ALEXA ST. JOHN and ISABELLA O'MALLEY – Associated Press
43 minutes ago

More than $14 billion in clean energy investments in the U.S. have been canceled or delayed this year, according to an analysis released Thursday, as President Donald Trump's pending megabill has raised fears over the future of domestic battery, electric vehicle and solar and wind energy development.

Many companies are concerned that investments will be in jeopardy amid House Republicans' passage of a tax bill that would gut clean energy credits, nonpartisan group E2 said in its analysis of projects that it and consultancy Atlas Public Policy tracked.

The groups estimate the losses since January have also cost 10,000 new clean energy jobs.

The tax credits, bolstered in the landmark climate bill passed under former President Joe Biden in 2022, are crucial for boosting renewable technologies key to the clean energy transition. E2 estimates that $132 billion in plans have been announced since the so-called Inflation Reduction Act passed, not counting the cancellations.

Last week's House bill effectively renders moot many of the law's incentives. Advocacy groups decried the potential impact that could have on the industry after the multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package passed.

“The House’s plan coupled with the administration’s focus on stomping out clean energy and returning us to a country powered by coal and gas guzzlers is causing businesses to cancel plans, delay their plans and take their money and jobs to other countries instead,” E2 executive director Bob Keefe said.

The Senate is now reviewing the bill with an informal July 4 deadline to get it to the president's desk.

What has been canceled

Some of the most recent cancellations include the Kore Power battery factory in Arizona and BorgWarner’s closure of two EV manufacturing sites in Michigan. Bosch suspended a $200 million investment in a hydrogen fuel cell factory in South Carolina, citing changes within the market over the past year in a statement to The Associated Press.

Tariffs, inflationary pressures, nascent company struggles and low adoption rates for some technologies may also have been reasons for these companies’ plans changing. For instance, the battery storage and electric vehicle sectors have seen the most impact in 2025, with the latter especially having had had a difficult past few years. Several projects spurred by the IRA were also canceled prior to 2025.

Of the projects canceled this year, most — more than $12 billion worth — came in Republican-led states and congressional districts, the analysis said. Red districts have benefited more than blue ones from an influx of clean energy development and jobs, experts say.

Georgia and Tennessee are particularly at risk because they are highly invested in EV and battery production, said Marilyn Brown, an energy policy professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology who was not involved in the analysis.

“If all of a sudden these tax credits are removed, I’m not sure how these ongoing projects are going to continue,” said Fengqi You, an engineering professor at Cornell University who also was not involved.

A handful of Republican lawmakers have urged the continuation of energy tax credits, with some saying in an April letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. that a repeal could disrupt the American people and weaken the county's position as a global energy leader.

The US and the global stage

The Trump administration has sought to dismantle much of Biden's environmental and climate-related policy — what he calls the Democrats' "green new scam" — withdrawing again from the Paris climate agreement, rolling back countless landmark pollution regulations and environmental initiatives, reconsidering scientific findings supporting climate action, blocking renewable energy sources and more in an effort to bolster a fossil fuel-led "American energy dominance" agenda.

Meanwhile other countries are proceeding with green investments. The European Parliament is committing to the European Union Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, a policy meant to prevent "carbon leakage," or companies moving production to countries where climate policies are less strict. And the International Maritime Organization is moving toward a global carbon tax on shipping.

In a sign that not all hope is lost for the future of renewables in the U.S., April alone saw nearly $500 million in new development, with Japanese manufacturing company Hitachi's energy arm building out transmission and electrification operations in Virginia and materials and technology company Corning investing in solar manufacturing in Michigan.

Still, $4.5 billion in development was canceled or delayed last month, according to E2's tally.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Daly in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Read more of AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/climate-and-environment

___

The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

FILE - The sun sets behind a land-based wind farm in Atlantic City, N.J., on Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A solar farm sits in Mona, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Tyler Kirkland adds a scoop to a large bag of lithium carbonate at Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak lithium facility, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Silver Peak, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump are greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, upon their arrival at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Hyundai Metaplant in Ellabell is the manufacturing home for the Ioniq 9, the South Korean automaker's latest all electric vehicle. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group)

Credit: Hyundai Motor Group

GOP tax bill could make EVs more expensive, hit Georgia’s auto sector

A GOP-backed tax bill passed by the House on Friday aims to roll back federal clean energy incentives — a move critics warn could jeopardize EV and battery investments.

Tax bill passed by House Republicans would gut Biden-era clean energy tax credits

Trump signs executive orders to boost nuclear power, speed up approvals

The Latest

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, receives the Charlemagne Prize by Juergen Linden, left, Chairman of the Charlemagne Prize Board of Directors, in Aachen, Germany, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Federico Gambarini/DPA via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

Ursula von der Leyen honored with award for contributions to European unity

6m ago

Caves and other mountain hideouts are being searched for fugitive known as 'Devil in the Ozarks'

7m ago

Astronaut one day, artist the next: How to help children explore the world of careers

9m ago

Featured

The Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which houses the Georgia Supreme Court. The Court upheld the prohibition on carrying guns in public if you're under age 21. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public

A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.

Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere

Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.

Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.