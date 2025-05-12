A stabbing at Hamburg's central train station causes multiple injuries. A woman is arrested

BERLIN (AP) — A stabbing attack at the busy central train station in the German city of Hamburg left multiple people injured, some of them in life-threatening condition, authorities said. A woman was arrested as the suspect.

The attacker targeted people on the platform between tracks 13 and 14 in the station, according to police. The station in downtown Hamburg, Germany’s second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains.

Hamburg's fire service said six people sustained life-threatening injuries, while another three were seriously injured and three had slight injuries, German news agency dpa reported. Police, however, said on social platform X that there were no “valid figures” yet but that “several” people had life-threatening injuries.