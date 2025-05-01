Nation & World News
Nation & World News

1 dead in New York boat explosion on Hudson River

Authorities say one man has died after an explosion on a boat docked on the Hudson River in New York
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — One man died Saturday morning after an explosion on a boat docked on the Hudson River in New York, authorities said.

The man was doing work involving a flame or sparks when the blast happened about 10:30 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard said on social media.

First responders answering a 911 call found a 59-year-old man unconscious in the river, and he was declared dead at the scene, New York police said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion, police said.

The man's name was not released.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Sailors work on the yard arms of the Cuauhtémoc, Sunday, May 18, 2025 in New York. The masted Mexican Navy training ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge the night before. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

Turbulent waters may have contributed to Mexican tall ship's crash into Brooklyn Bridge

Here's a look at recent aircraft tragedies, mishaps and close calls

Uncommon May nor’easter brings rain and snow to New England states just before Memorial Day weekend

The Latest

United States Military Academy graduating cadets throw their hats in the air at the end of commencement ceremonies in West Point, N.Y., Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

Credit: AP

Trump's speech to West Point graduates mixes praise, politics and grievances

13m ago

Bryson DeChambeau's wild ride: LIV Golf star gets taste of speed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

26m ago

Arsenal stuns Barcelona to win the Women's Champions League

38m ago

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.