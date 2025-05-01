1 dead in New York boat explosion on Hudson River

NEW YORK (AP) — One man died Saturday morning after an explosion on a boat docked on the Hudson River in New York, authorities said.

The man was doing work involving a flame or sparks when the blast happened about 10:30 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard said on social media.

First responders answering a 911 call found a 59-year-old man unconscious in the river, and he was declared dead at the scene, New York police said.